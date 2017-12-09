Residence raided during drug bust

Two people are facing felony drug charges following a raid at an Urbana residence conducted by the Urbana Police Division.

Forrest H. Saylor and Cassandra P. Miller were both taken into custody Thursday after multiple officers acting with a court-ordered search warrant conducted a tactical raid at 304 Boyce St., as part of ongoing covert drug investigations within the city of Urbana.

According to information from Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell, the raid took place at 12:30 p.m. Residents Saylor and Miller were present at the house before being taken into custody and transported to the police division where they were further processed and then taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg, on numerous drug-related charges from arresting officer Luke Hiltibran.

Lingrell stated police have also interviewed and identified other individuals who were not present when the raid happened and expect to present multiple criminal charges against them too as this case investigation proceeds.

Police recovered illegal drug crimes evidence from the home including a large indoor marijuana growing operation which took up a large portion of the inside of the residence, and included many marijuana plants in various stages of growth and drying preparation for use.

Additionally, police recovered suspected fentanyl, LSD, morphine, hashish and various other unknown substances that will be sent to a crime lab for chemical analysis as well as various drug paraphernalia items including a pill press that was being used to turn powdered substances into pills with an identifying stamp pressed onto them to make them appear to be prescription medications.

Two handguns belonging to Saylor were also confiscated from the home.

Saylor, 27, was charged with two counts of having weapons while under disability, two counts of possessing criminal tools, and one count each of trafficking in drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs, cultivation of marijuana, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of LSD, possession of hashish, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and tampering with drugs.

On Friday, Saylor made his initial appearance in the Champaign County Municipal Court. His bond was placed at $25,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with Miller, according to the court’s website.

A preliminary hearing in Saylor’s case is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Miller, 25, was charged with two counts of possessing criminal tools, trafficking in drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs, cultivation of marijuana, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of LSD, possession of hashish, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and tampering with drugs.

Miller’s bond was placed at $20,000 Friday and she is prohibited from having contact with Saylor. A preliminary hearing in Miller’s case is also scheduled for Dec. 12.

“I appreciate the ongoing efforts of Urbana officers who continue to investigate all illegal drug crimes, to identify and hold to account those acting with criminal conduct within our community,” Lingrell said. “It’s troubling to officers that this home is in a relatively quiet neighborhood and was the home to a five-year-old child, with a large amount of dangerous drugs, chemicals and substances as well as two weapons openly available. The cooperation and tips that the Urbana police receive from our citizens have helped us tremendously in addressing illegal drug crimes.”

People with information are encouraged to notify Urbana police at 937-652-4350 or at the crime/drug tip line of 937-652-4357.

Two residents of a Boyce Street residence were taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a drug raid conducted by the Urbana Police Division. The two residents are now facing multiple felony drug charges. As part of Thursday's drug raid, Urbana police recovered illegal drug crimes evidence from the residence including an indoor marijuana growing operation. Police also recovered suspected fentanyl, LSD, morphine, hashish and other unknown substances.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

