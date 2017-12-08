Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Marmalade is a sweet girl who enjoys people. Adorable Marmalade is a quiet, orange tabby. She is looking for a good home. She would be the ideal companion curled up on the couch beside you. She is playful, curious and affectionate. Marmalade is waiting for her forever home. She is up to date on her shots and is spayed. She has been wormed and she tested negative for feline leukemia. Marmalade is litter box trained. She likes people and other cats. Consider adopting this cute girl and she will be your best friend for life! Stop by Paws Animal Shelter located at 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or call Paws Animal Shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday noon-5 p.m., Saturday noon-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana. There are many wonderful cats, adorable kittens and fun-loving dogs at the shelter waiting for good homes. Paws Animal Shelter needs donations of Purina Kitten Chow, Purina Complete Cat Chow, Purina Dog Chow and Purina Puppy Chow. We also could use donations of bleach, laundry detergent and clumping cat litter. We are a nonprofit organization that operates only by donations.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Kirby is a 2-year-old Lab mix, who is sweet as can be. He gets along with other dogs and cats and he absolutely loves all humans. Kirby rides well in a car and walks great on a leash. He knows a few commands and is very, very loving. This boy would make an excellent new family addition to any family.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Robbie and I am a 2-year-old Chihuahua. Everyone says that I am the funniest little dog. I weigh about 9 pounds and am house trained. Does it get any better than this? I can walk well on a leash but I really need a harness. They say I have been neutered. OK, not sure what that means, but I guess it’s a good thing! I am OK with kids, but I don’t like to be touched when I am being held by my person (hey, we all have our little quirks). I LOVE to go for car rides and yes, I will dance for treats. I am having a blast here at the rescue but they say I need a real home, a forever family. I say that sounds like a great idea! Please come out and see me. Bring some treats and I’ll show you my stuff!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Champaign County Animal Welfare League would like to highlight Max as our “Pet of the Week.” Max is a 6-year-old boxer mix who weighs a little under 50 pounds. This fella has had a not-so-good past as he lived the majority of his life at the end of a chain. Max is very appreciative of his rescue; he is the most sweet, loving dog. He is good with other dogs and has been our dog used as meet and greets when testing new residents. He is doing well on housebreaking and enjoys attention. Max has been fully vetted which includes neutering, heartworm testing, micro-chipping and completely vaccinated with Da2PPL, Rabies and the Bivalent flu vaccine to combat the dog flu that has entered in the area. CCAWL is located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Our NEW WINTER HOURS are as follows, we are CLOSED Sunday – Tuesday, but open noon– 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Our adoption fee is $150 cash or credit card.

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic has increased surgical days and is still offering LOW COST STERILIZATIONS. For more information call the CCAWL at 937-834-5236.

We appreciate your donations of paper towels, leashes, harnesses and collars. Also, please come by and pick up a volunteer application if you would enjoy being a part of this caring enterprise.

MEMBERSHIPS are now open. Take advantage of the CCAWL Campus and the indoor/outdoor dog parks, grooming facilities, as well as the trails and agility courses. For more information or details please give us a call or stop out during normal business hours and take a tour of this unique facility.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

