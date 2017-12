M’Burg Fire Dept. accepts coffer dam

The Mechanicsburg Fire Department on Thursday accepted a $2,000 coffer dam that can be used to rescue a person trapped in a grain bin. It was donated through a joint effort of Heritage Cooperative and the Mechanicsburg High School agriculture program. Pictured from left are Mechanisburg Firefighter Jim Aills, Fire Chief Bob Keene, agriculture teacher Kevin Neer, agriculture teacher Deon Morter, FFA senior John Kent and Assistant Fire Chief Steve Castle.

The Mechanicsburg Fire Department on Thursday accepted a $2,000 coffer dam that can be used to rescue a person trapped in a grain bin. It was donated through a joint effort of Heritage Cooperative and the Mechanicsburg High School agriculture program. Pictured from left are Mechanisburg Firefighter Jim Aills, Fire Chief Bob Keene, agriculture teacher Kevin Neer, agriculture teacher Deon Morter, FFA senior John Kent and Assistant Fire Chief Steve Castle. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_GrainBin.jpg The Mechanicsburg Fire Department on Thursday accepted a $2,000 coffer dam that can be used to rescue a person trapped in a grain bin. It was donated through a joint effort of Heritage Cooperative and the Mechanicsburg High School agriculture program. Pictured from left are Mechanisburg Firefighter Jim Aills, Fire Chief Bob Keene, agriculture teacher Kevin Neer, agriculture teacher Deon Morter, FFA senior John Kent and Assistant Fire Chief Steve Castle. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen