Posted on by

Five generations


Five generations of the Champaign County Hoffman family recently had their photo taken: back row from left, Great-grandpa Paul Hoffman, Great-great-grandma Maxine Hoffman, front row from left, Mom Jessica Doggett, Baby Grace Doggett and Grandma Natalie Addae.


Submitted photo

Five generations of the Champaign County Hoffman family recently had their photo taken: back row from left, Great-grandpa Paul Hoffman, Great-great-grandma Maxine Hoffman, front row from left, Mom Jessica Doggett, Baby Grace Doggett and Grandma Natalie Addae.

Five generations of the Champaign County Hoffman family recently had their photo taken: back row from left, Great-grandpa Paul Hoffman, Great-great-grandma Maxine Hoffman, front row from left, Mom Jessica Doggett, Baby Grace Doggett and Grandma Natalie Addae.
http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_Web-4.jpgFive generations of the Champaign County Hoffman family recently had their photo taken: back row from left, Great-grandpa Paul Hoffman, Great-great-grandma Maxine Hoffman, front row from left, Mom Jessica Doggett, Baby Grace Doggett and Grandma Natalie Addae. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:28 pm |    

Calendars benefit local cancer patients

Calendars benefit local cancer patients
9:16 pm |    

Looking Back: The Urbana Broom Company

Looking Back: The Urbana Broom Company
3:50 pm |    

Overfield Tavern hosts holiday dinner

Overfield Tavern hosts holiday dinner