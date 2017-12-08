Urbana University student lives life of service

Living the mission of the university she calls home, Taylor Hamilton set her educational and now career paths to live a life of responsible citizenship.

William G. Edwards Honor Student Taylor Hamilton is living the goal of every student who goes to college, secure a job doing what she loves, before she even graduates. Scheduled to earn a bachelor’s degree in Psychology this December with a 4.0 G.P.A. from Urbana University, she has accepted a position with AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) in Denver, Colorado. Scheduled to leave in January, she will work as part of a national full-time, team-based residential service program for young adults who want to give to communities in need.

Hamilton’s commitment to service has been years in the making. A member of the Servant Leader Program designed for students to interact with the community and to provide services to those in need, she has also served as a volunteer on numerous projects for the university and community and is a past member of the Cultural Council in Urbana. Taylor is also a member of Alpha Chi National honor society.

When asked why she applied to AmeriCorps, she said, “I found AmeriCorps after hearing about it from a former member. I wasn’t exactly sure what it was, so I did my research, and it seemed like the exact thing I was looking to do with my life,” shared Taylor. “I have always wanted to give back, and to impact people on such a level one cannot imagine. I wanted to do something bigger than myself, and bigger than what I could do in my own little community. I knew that I had to try to get into this amazing organization, so I could make a difference. I knew it came into my life for a reason.”

She credits Urbana University with providing her a foundation to fulfill her career dreams.

“Urbana University has taught me a lot. Of course, the academics have had a huge part, but perhaps the most important are the life lessons I have learned. My professors have taught me that anything is possible, and that I can do anything I want no matter how big or small. I would like to give a special thanks to all the faculty and staff at Urbana University. All who have helped in numerous ways achieve my goals, and impacted my life in more ways than one.”

As a psychology major at Urbana University, Taylor hopes to continue her education by attending graduate school so she can help those in need in the mental health area.

Submitted by Urbana University.

