On Nov. 21, the West Liberty-Salem FFA chapter had the annual FFA chapter Lock-In. The chapter stayed at the school from Nov. 21 at 10pm to Nov. 22 at 6am. 51 members showed up to the Lock-In and 4 guests. One of the chapter’s guests was the Ohio FFA Vice-President at large, Milan Pozderac. He spoke to the members about leadership and led them in chapter unity activities. After the chapter meeting and Milan’s speech and activities, the members had time to watch movies, play games, socialize and/or sleep. The chapter would like to thank Milan for attending our Lock-In and also our chaperones for helping with the event.

WL-S FFA Reporter Kaeley Lattimer

On Oct. 25-28 the West Liberty-Salem FFA chapter attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. On the morning of Oct. 25 the chapter joined Mechancisburg, Urbana and Ridgedale on a charter bus to head to Indianapolis. West Liberty-Salem brought 14 members. The first day they toured the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and went to convention for opening session. The next day they went to Conner Prairie and interacted with all they had to offer. One of the popular attractions was a hot air balloon ride. At the first general session they heard Lailai Ali speak about her fighting and how women can do anything. Later that night they attended the Buckeye Bash. The following morning they returned to Convention and heard the Key Note speaker Mick Ebeling and his passion for helping people. He has a group called “not impossible” and they help people all over the world with creating products that help anyone with disabilities. After hearing him speak the students attended workshops. For They had an interesting session next as they went to see a hypnotist. Group reflections followed at the hotel allowing students to reflect on their favorite parts of convention, an impactful moment or speaker from the trip and someone they met. Finally the next morning the chapters went to see their past members earn their American Degrees at the Indianapolis Colts Stadium. Finally the chapters left the stadium and headed back to West Liberty-Salem.

WL-S FFA Reporter Kaeley Lattimer