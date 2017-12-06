Youth choir concert is Dec. 9

The Champaign County Youth Choir will present its annual holiday concert on Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church on West Court Street.

The public is invited and the concert is free to all.

The Champaign County Youth Choir began its 25th year this past October and has 50 students on the roster which is the largest enrollment yet. The singers come from all five public school districts in Champaign County in grades three through eight as well as alternative schools and the home-schooled.

A non-profit, non-competitive organization, the choir is a mission to nurture the cultural, intellectual, and emotional development of children through the study and performance of fine music. The students learn to sing music from all styles: classical, folk, spirituals, and contemporary music arranged especially for young singers. There are no auditions; the love of music and singing is the only requirement.

The choir is not church related, but the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany was instrumental in the founding of the choir and provides financial support as part of parish outreach as well as administrative support and rehearsal space at no cost. The choir is funded solely through foundation grants and donations from businesses and individuals in Champaign County.

The Champaign County Youth Choir is led by director Kristen Williams, Graham Elementary School music teacher and by assistant director and accompanist, Jane Martin, Urbana North and South Elementary music teacher.

The choir is governed by a steering committee which oversees planning and policy. The committee chair is Ed Hardin, one of the original founders of the choir. Other members are treasurer Diane Kremer, parent representatives Julie Trudo and Sonia Haines, and directors Williams and Martin.

