Champaign County Sheriff’s Office effort aids cancer patients

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office participated in “No Shave November” and raised $1,000. The money was donated to the Cancer Association of Champaign County this week. In photo, bearded Sheriff Matt Melvin – flanked by his office’s bearded participants in the effort- presents the check to CACC representative Neal Evans at the sheriff’s office.

