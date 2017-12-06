Posted on by

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office effort aids cancer patients

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office participated in “No Shave November” and raised $1,000. The money was donated to the Cancer Association of Champaign County this week. In photo, bearded Sheriff Matt Melvin – flanked by his office’s bearded participants in the effort- presents the check to CACC representative Neal Evans at the sheriff’s office.

