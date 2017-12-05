MEDWAY — Kenneth Von Pond of Medway, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2017. He was 79 years old.

Born in Champaign County on August 31, 1938. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was self-employed and experienced in construction and concrete work. He retired in 2006.

He was a devoted husband who loved traveling the country and camping with his wife, Kathleen. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing.

A dedicated family man, Kenneth spent as much time with his wife, his children, stepchildren, and his grandchildren as possible. Kenneth was preceded by his parents Paul and Lillian (Roberta) Pond, Patricia (Lewis) Pond and his brother, Roger Pond. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Pond, 3 children, Diana King (husband, Jack), Tim Pond (wife Sharri), Karen Gill (husband David), and 4 stepchildren Jen Swartz, Tim Kimbler (wife, Amanda), Vernon Barry, and Eva Henson (husband, Andrew). Kenneth is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, December 7, 2017, from 3-5 p.m. at the New Carlisle Sportsman Club, 1475 Folk Ream Road, Springfield, Ohio. Casual attire. A memorial service for the family will be held afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.