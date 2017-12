The late autumn sun sets between the trunks of two leafless trees in front of a farmstead on Urbana Moorefield Pike. Temperatures have been warmer than usual for the past week, but snow is in the forecast for the first full week of December.

The late autumn sun sets between the trunks of two leafless trees in front of a farmstead on Urbana Moorefield Pike. Temperatures have been warmer than usual for the past week, but snow is in the forecast for the first full week of December. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_IMG_0577.jpg The late autumn sun sets between the trunks of two leafless trees in front of a farmstead on Urbana Moorefield Pike. Temperatures have been warmer than usual for the past week, but snow is in the forecast for the first full week of December. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen