Calendars benefit local cancer patients

The Cancer Association of Champaign County produces calendars profiling area residents who have had or are dealing with cancer. Many of their stories shed light on how lives are different when dealing with cancer. Not all profiles are survivors, some are a legacy to those whose life was cut short by cancer.

The calendars are designed to bring awareness of cancer in the community. The generous support of many local businesses aid in the production of the calendars.

They have been available to participants in the CACC Tour of Homes and are for sale throughout Champaign County. All proceeds help to further the services of the Cancer Association of Champaign County. Calendars may be purchased for $10 at the Depot, The Hair Closet, Peoples Saving Bank, Lily’s Garden, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, HER Realtors, International Harvester Credit Union, The Village Pharmacy, Civista Bank, CHAR’s Market & Kitchen, Security National Bank and the Mad River Farm Market.

http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_2018-CoverWEB.jpg

Submitted story

Information from Cancer Association of Champaign County.

Information from Cancer Association of Champaign County.