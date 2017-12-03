Police raffle to raise money for speed signs

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Police Officers Association is holding a raffle to raise money for automated speed zone signage in front of the school. Tickets may be purchased for $10 from police department employees and at the police department Monday through Friday.

Individuals need not be present at the drawing on Dec. 22 to claim prizes. First prize is $500, second prize is a Mossberg shotgun, third prize is a $200 Walmart gift card, and fourth prize is a $100 Kroger gift card.

Sgt. Nick Black, president of the Mechanicsburg Police Officers Association, said it will cost $2,500 for one sign, but the association hopes to put signs on both Park Avenue and High Street.

“We write hundreds of speeding tickets every year, and what we’re trying to do is keep kids safe,” Black said. “We just want something else out there to help people understand what speed they’re going, especially through the school zones, and try to keep those speeds down so that kids are safe going to school.”

He said children who live in the village walk to school.

”We’ve had reports of people on High Street flying through, and we’re not going to be there all the time, so we’re not going to catch them all the time,” he said.

For more information about the raffle, call the police department at 937-834-3303.

