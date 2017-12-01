Sheriff’s Office wants to ‘stomp out’ blue Christmas

For the fourth consecutive year the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office will be coordinating a program to provide happy memories to many disadvantaged children in our county over the Christmas holiday.

With the support of local businesses and nonprofit organizations, funds are being raised to buy presents and food for families throughout Champaign County with a goal of “stomping out a blue Christmas.”

A uniformed deputy will be joining Santa Claus to deliver the Christmas cheer to children and their families.

Every day our deputies come into contact with families that struggle with economic difficulties. As public servants we strive to make our county safe for all its citizens. Christmas is a time to celebrate, to be home and enjoy our families.

If we can share some kindness and good cheer for the less fortunate, it makes the troubling times we experience much more tolerable. We want to make a difference. “Stomp out a blue Christmas” allows us that opportunity.

Through the generosity of our major sponsors, Urbana Moose #1215, Mechanicsburg Eagles #3974, CRSI, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Orbis, the FOP lodge #46 and the Deputies Association and many contributions from local citizens, we will have the means to provide a special Christmas for families in all corners of our county.

In addition to our own list of families, we are working with churches in the county, other nonprofit organizations, and all five county schools in an effort to reach as many less fortunate as possible.

It is a big task, but you can still help. Donation barrels will be placed at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on Miami Street, CRSI, Urbana Moose, and Mechanicsburg Eagles for any gifts you would like to donate.

Cash contributions can be mailed to Champaign County Deputy’s Association, 308 Miami St., Urbana, OH 43078.

Working together we can brighten many lives and “Stomp out a Blue Christmas!”

By Sheriff Matt Melvin

Submitted by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Submitted by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.