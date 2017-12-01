Posted on by

Concert to celebrate church’s 90th birthday

Lafferty Pike will perform a Christmas bluegrass concert at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Oak Grove Church of Christ in Christian Union, 11160 Rosedale Road, Mechanicsburg The event is free. An offering will go toward current church expenses. The concert celebrates the church’s 90th year and Christmas in the Village.


Submitted photo

