Therapy dogs greet UU students


Sue Stephens, Nancy Sleeper and Terry Reeder, left to right, along with their therapy dogs visit the Urbana University library this week for the benefit of students stressed out by exams this week. Junior Madison Davis, kneeling, and sophomore Audrey Pumford are shown petting the pooches, who are registered with Alliance of Therapy Dogs.


Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

