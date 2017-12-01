Groups help warm Sycamore House

This week the Knights of Columbus (Council 1727), with support from Champaign County Right to Life, donated almost half the amount needed ($1,250) for Sycamore House to install a new furnace. The Knights also built new steps to the basement to access the furnace. “We are more than grateful!” said Molly Smith, Executive Director of Sycamore House.

In the mid-1990s a group of Champaign County people got together to address the needs of young women with unplanned pregnancies. This past summer, Sycamore House celebrated its 20th year of service to our community. In 2017 it allocated 546 hours to “Earn While You Learn Classes,” added 20 new lessons for fathers and young men on their fatherhood responsibilities, gave 41 classes for men led by volunteer male-peer counselors, and received over 35 emergency visits for clothing, diapers, baby formula, and hygiene items. It also devoted 60 hours of non-specific support to clients, some of whom had suffered a crisis. A new web page, ready in Jan. 2018, is being created with information for young men.

The Knights of Columbus support all endeavors to save unborn lives, and to protect those at risk of euthanasia. Champaign County Right to Life has a similar mission. To contact the organization, e-mail sycamorehouseprc@gmail.com, or call Champaign County Right to Life (653-6745).

Pictured are Charles Vargo, Grand Knight of Council 1727, and Molly Smith, Executive Director, Sycamore House Pregnancy Center (315 Sycamore St., Urbana).

Submitted story

Information from David George Champaign County Right to Life

Information from

David George

Champaign County Right to Life