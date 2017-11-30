Heritage Assn. schedules winter events

SPRINGFIELD – The Fair at New Boston is just one way the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association celebrates regional history. The group has planned the following winter events.

Dec. 10 – The War of 1812. Dan Woodward, program director from Fort Meigs, will describe what life was like in Ohio during the War of 1812. What happened when Britain decided that maybe its former colonies really weren’t independent after all? What better place to fight another war over the issue than in Ohio, where the natives were still friends of the Crown and would fight alongside the king’s men?

Learn about the battles fought here and what life was like for the people who lived in this area when the men took up arms and left to defend their homeland. Members of Capt. John Linigle’s Company of Ohio Militia, a group of re-enactors portraying Ohio men of the War of 1812, will be on hand.

It all begins at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road, Springfield. Signs placed near the entrance will direct visitors to the auditorium. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Jan. 14 – Simon Girty. The series will continue with a presentation about Simon Girty, an often misunderstood frontiersman who played a major roll in the history of this area. Earl Nicodemus, storyteller and professor of history at West Liberty University in West Virginia, will present “The Mostly True Story of Simon Girty” in the Clubhouse at the Masonic Home.

Feb. 4 – Life on the Frontier. Andrew Richmond from Ohio Humanities will present “Buy Local or By River,” the story of how people in the area provisioned themselves during the frontier period. According to Richmond, Ohio was not a remote backwoods devoid of style. Goods from the East and even from Europe were traded by using rivers and lakes, and later the canals.

What the early Ohioans didn’t import, they made themselves. Using trade objects from those times to illustrate his talk, he will discuss the wide range of goods both made and used in the Ohio frontier and how trade networks and consumer choice played key roles in the furnishing of frontier homes. The presentation will be made in the Clubhouse at the Masonic Home.

Free and open to public

All presentations begin at 2 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available. For more information and updates, visit the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association’s Facebook page. The association phone number is 937-882-9216.

Submitted story

Submitted by the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association.

Submitted by the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association.