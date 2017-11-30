Act of kindness prompts CBS coverage

A cameraman for CBS Sunday Morning records Urbana native Traci Bild (back to camera) as she meets with (left to right) Deborah Doupnik, Scott Woodruff and Tami Shade, the three children of former Dairy Queen owners Jug and Jerri Woodruff, on Thursday at the Dairy Queen on North Main Street in Urbana. Bild titled a blog for the Huffington Post “A Few Coins, a Random Act of Kindness and a Christmas Tree,” in which she told how Jug gave her a Christmas tree when she was 7 years old. Bild said her story is to be featured on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley this month.

By Christopher Selmek

