Volunteers needed to keep Meals-on-Wheels rolling

COLUMBUS – LifeCare Alliance, the Midwest’s leading provider of Meals-on-Wheels, is recruiting individuals, companies, social clubs and schools to deliver meals during the lunch hour to older Champaign County adults and homebound individuals who are medically challenged and living with a disability.

LifeCare Alliance will continue to serve all qualifying clients, but volunteers are needed to deliver hot meals five days a week. Volunteers may adopt a route one day a week, one day a month or any amount in between. Any level of participation will save LifeCare Alliance the cost of a paid driver. Volunteers are trained and pay no fees.

For many clients, the Meals-on-Wheels delivery person is the only contact that they encounter all day.

It takes thousands of volunteers to deliver more than a million Meals-on-Wheels prepared by LifeCare Alliance.

If you know someone who needs Meals-on-Wheels, please contact the customer service department at 614-278-3130. To learn more about volunteer opportunities offered by LifeCare Alliance call 614-444-MEAL (6325) or visit www.lifecarealliance.org.

About LifeCare Alliance

Formed in 1898, LifeCare Alliance is central Ohio’s first in-home health care agency, Ohio’s first agency to provide visiting nurses, and the nation’s second agency to deliver Meals-on-Wheels. LifeCare Alliance is a not-for-profit organization that provides a comprehensive array of health and nutrition services to older adults or medically challenged homebound residents of central Ohio through its signature programs: Meals-on-Wheels, Senior Dining Centers, Wellness Centers, Help-at-Home, Visiting Nurses, The Columbus Cancer Clinic, Project OpenHand-Columbus, Groceries-to-Go, IMPACT Safety, The Central Ohio Diabetes Association, and Senior PetCare. The Agency’s mission is to lead the community in identifying and delivering health and nutrition services to meet the communities changing needs.

