Stuff your stockings and help Mercy Health

The local TWIG chapter will hold a $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale on Dec. 5 to allow people to buy inexpensive stocking stuffers while raising funds for Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital and Mercy McAuley Center. With a theme of Masquerade-Experience the Frenzy, the event will be held 7 a.m.-4 p.m. inside the ER entrance of the hospital.

There will be a variety of items for children, women and men.

TWIG sponsors activities throughout the year to benefit the hospital and nursing home. Men and women interested in joining the group or who wish to learn more about the group can call Darlene Pullins at 937-788-2298.

Submitted story

Information submitted by the local TWIG chapter.

