Reser home puts renovations on display

Editor’s note: This is the third article in a series of five about the 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Cancer Assn. of Champaign County. Each article will feature one of the five homes on the tour. Pre-sale tickets are $10 at Urbana banks and credit unions. They will be available for $12 at each featured home during the tour.

Tour homes are the Bob and Tammy DelPico home at 445 E. Court St.; the Corey and Emily Huffman home at 227 W. Reynolds St.; the Mikoca Neeld home at 217 E. Ward St.; the Gary and Shelly Reser home at 921 Bon Air Drive; and the John and Cindy Zugaro home at 945 Bon Air Drive.

The house at 921 Bon Air Drive was built in 1967 by Bodey and Sons Construction for Mr. and Mrs. Jack Maggert. The Maggerts sold the home to Rick and Barbara McCain in 1993; the McCain family lived in the home until March of 2003, when they sold the property to Gary and Shelly Reser.

Since moving into the home, the Resers have renovated virtually every room. The floor plan is a bit unusual as the living room is at the back of the house where the picture window overlooks the back of the property. The Resers have taken full advantage of this view by planting a variety of evergreen trees over the years, creating a beautiful view from the patio.

The most recent renovation was the addition of a room at the back of the house that replaced a summer porch. Plans for the addition included removal of a sliding glass door, allowing the dining area to open into the new space, as if the space had always been a part of the home. The addition includes five large windows for plenty of sunlight and a gas fireplace with a marble inlay.

The addition and renovations were completed in 2015 by Mark Harper Construction, which built the garage at the back of the home in 2010.

This past fall the Resers changed the outdoor appearance of the house by painting the exterior brick a light beige and accenting the home with medium brown shutters. Windows were replaced throughout the home and the original concrete driveway was replaced with a blacktop drive.

The final renovation of the Reser home is planned within the next two years; this phase will include a complete renovation of the kitchen, laundry area and half-bath.

Gary and Shelly Reser own this home at 921 Bon Air Drive. It is one of five homes on the 2017 Cancer Association of Champaign County Candlelight Tour of Homes on Dec. 2. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_Reser921BonAir.jpg Gary and Shelly Reser own this home at 921 Bon Air Drive. It is one of five homes on the 2017 Cancer Association of Champaign County Candlelight Tour of Homes on Dec. 2. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen