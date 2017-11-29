Nominations sought for Music Educator of the Year

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is accepting nominations for the 2017-2018 Music Educator of the Year award. This award was created by the Education Committee of the SSO to honor an outstanding music educator from Clark, Champaign or Greene county. The purpose of this award is to recognize and honor outstanding music educators who have made significant contributions at the classroom or community level.

The 2017-2018 winner will be honored from the stage of the Clark State Performing Arts Center during the Jan. 20, 2018, concert of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Educators from the following fields, grades K through 12, are eligible to be nominated: general music, instrumental music, vocal music, composition, music technology.

The SSO invites all educators, administrators, parents and students to nominate a worthy recipient for this award. Nomination forms can be found at springfieldsym.org and must be submitted to the SSO office by Monday, Dec. 18. For more info, contact the SSO office at info@springfieldsym.org or 937-325-8100.

Orchestra accepting nominations from Champaign, Clark, Greene counties

Submitted story

Submitted by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Submitted by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.