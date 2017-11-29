Ohio News Briefs

County fires official whose husband is charged in sex case

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A northern Ohio county has fired a top administrator whose husband is one of three Toledo pastors accused of child sex trafficking.

Lucas County Commissioners didn’t say why they fired county Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins on Tuesday or say whether it was related to the sex trafficking investigation.

The Blade reports she couldn’t be reached for comment.

The county suspended Lloyd-Jenkins in July after an FBI agent testified about her husband’s arrest. She later was placed on leave.

The agent said Lloyd-Jenkins knew about the allegations against her husband at least a week before his April arrest.

Her husband, Cordell Jenkins, has pleaded not guilty to charges that allege he and two other pastors enticed teen girls to have sex, often for money, and shared photos and videos of the girls.

Toledo Zoo welcomes baby gorilla

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Toledo Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its Western lowland gorilla troop.

Zoo officials say the male Mokonzi was born overnight Thursday to 23-year-old mother Kitani and 29-year-old father Kwisha. The baby gorilla’s name means governor in Swahili.

The zoo says this is the first western lowland gorilla born there since 2003. Officials say he is healthy, and the mother is taking good care of him.

The Kingdom of the Apes exhibit has been closed since Mokonzi’s birth. Zoo officials expect it to reopen to visitors later this week.

Zookeeper Mike Payne tells The Blade newspaper that Mokonzi will remain at the zoo until he reaches puberty.

Teen trying to kill bed bug causes $300K fire in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Fire officials say a 13-year-old boy trying to kill a bed bug sparked an apartment building fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage in Cincinnati.

Officials say the fire was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday and began when the teen lit a match after dousing a bed bug with alcohol. Six apartment units were damaged in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is working to find housing for three adults and five children whose apartments were damaged.

Suspects steal delivery truck with 40 Amazon packages inside

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police are searching for the suspects that stole a delivery truck in Ohio with 40 Amazon packages inside.

WEWS-TV reports the theft happened around 1 p.m. in East Cleveland Sunday. The delivery driver says he was dropping off a package when a person ran to his car and drove away.

The driver says he noticed multiple people acting strangely as he dropped off the package. Police have not released a description of the suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

Hunters check over 22K deer on deer-gun season opening day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say hunters checked more than 22,000 white-tailed deer on the opening day of Ohio’s deer-gun hunting season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says 22,336 deer were harvested Monday as the season began across the state. That compares with 18,776 deer checked by hunters on last year’s opening day.

The season remains open through Sunday, Dec. 3, with two additional days this year on Dec. 16 and 17.

The department says Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication says hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio.