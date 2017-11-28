Dentists moving to historic building

Now located at 314 Patrick Ave., Drs. Jessica Kile and Marta Strembitsky next year plan to move Urbana Dental Smiles to the 1927 structure at 1052 S. Main St., just north of state Route 55.

“We’ve worked to blend the modernness of the way we practice with the architecture and classic style that more represents the way we treat our patients,” Kile says in written information provided to the Daily Citizen.

Noting some of the history of the future dental office, Kile says it was built as a Masonic meeting place, served as the county courthouse 1949-1953 after a fire destroyed the previous courthouse, was a nursing home and housed various businesses.

“It’s a lot more expensive to redo these buildings, but for us the style of it matched the style of dentistry that we practice, and the prime visible location had many advantages,” she says.

“We are redoing the windows in the building totally,” she adds. “They’re being designed and installed to match the look of the windows we are taking out to keep the classic character of the building.

“The ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) are one hurdle many have to fight through to make these older buildings work, and for us that includes a ramp that fits the architecture of the building along with widening some doorways in the office so all our patients are comfortable,” Kile says.

She adds that the HVAC and electrical systems need revamped and the parking areas enlarged.

“Luckily, when this was built they built the rooms a lot larger than most buildings at the time,” Kile says. “We had plenty of space for very comfortable treatment rooms and office spaces. We’re able to highlight the existing fireplace and make it a centerpiece in our reception room.” She says all treatment rooms will have windows and will be spacious and modern.

“They’ll also have a TV in front and above the patient, with headphones to take their mind off being at the dentist if they’d like,” Kile says.

The South Main Street property was purchased in May, and the goal is to have the building ready for Urbana Dental Smiles’ big move in March.

Kile and her husband, Jason, moved their family to the Urbana area three years ago and say they’ve fallen in love with the community.

Jason Kile, business manager of Urbana Dental Smiles, told the Daily Citizen that refurbishing the historic structure and moving the dental office into it is a way to give back to the community. “It makes us proud of how we’re impacting the community for many years to come,” he said.

Urbana Dental Smiles is renovating for use the historic structure at the corner of state Route 55 and South Main Street in Urbana. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_DSC_4504.jpg Urbana Dental Smiles is renovating for use the historic structure at the corner of state Route 55 and South Main Street in Urbana. Staff photo

Hopes to finish upgrades to structure at 1052 S. Main St. in March

Staff report

Information provided by Urbana Dental Smiles.

Information provided by Urbana Dental Smiles.