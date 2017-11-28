Ohio News Briefs

Multiple people injured in Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating after three people were shot during an attack in broad daylight in Ohio.

Authorities say the three men were sitting on a front porch in Toledo around 1:30 p.m. Monday when multiple gunmen appeared from behind the house and started firing. Neighbors say they heard between 15 and 20 gunshots.

Arriving officers found 43-year-old Terry Carpenter and 41-year-old James Gordon with gunshot wounds. Police say 42-year-old Donnell Burton was grazed by a bullet in his left shoulder.

Both Carpenter and Gordon were hospitalized. Their current condition wasn’t known.

Police are asking the public for information that could lead to an arrest.

16 die in Ohio crashes during Thanksgiving travel period

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says 16 people died in 11 crashes around Ohio during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period, up from nine deaths during that window last year.

Troopers say seven of the people who died between Wednesday and Sunday were in vehicles but weren’t using seat belts. They say a pedestrian also was among the dead.

The patrol also says its preliminary data indicates troopers made more arrests this year for impaired driving and drug violations during the holiday period. They say over 540 motorists were arrested for impaired driving. Nearly 300 drug arrests were made, and more than 1,500 people were cited for seat belt violations.

Authorities: Home intruder’s shooting death was self-defense

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say they don’t plan to pursue charges in the fatal shooting of an armed intruder at a central Ohio home after concluding it was self-defense.

Authorities in Licking County say the intruder entered a home in St. Louisville through an unlocked door and confronted the homeowner as he lay in bed early Sunday morning. Officials say that led to a fight that ended with the owner using his own handgun to repeatedly shoot the intruder, whom he knew.

The intruder was identified as 27-year-old Samuel Beskid II, of Cumberland.

Col. Chad Dennis of the county sheriff’s office says the homeowner was protecting children who were in the house, and investigators don’t have any indication that he committed a crime.

Hunter fatally shot in woods as Ohio deer gun season begins

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a hunter from Florida was fatally shot in Ohio on the first day of the state’s deer gun season.

Investigators say 62-year-old Randy Gozzard was found Monday afternoon in a heavily wooded area of Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County’s Monroe Township, in far northeastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line. Fellow hunters searched for him after he failed to rejoin them.

Investigators say they’re trying to determine what happened but that it doesn’t appear the man shot himself. An autopsy was planned.

Officials urge hunters to wear bright orange vests and hats. A Division of Wildlife law enforcement supervisor tells The Star-Beacon it wasn’t immediately clear whether Gozzard was wearing that gear.

A coroner’s investigator told the newspaper that Gozzard was originally from Ashtabula County but lived in St. Petersburg.

Officer accidentally hits partner with stun gun

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — Police say one officer was injured in Ohio after his partner accidentally shot him with a stun gun while they tried to arrest a suspect.

The Dayton Daily News reports the officers were responding to a domestic violence call in Riverside Thanksgiving Day.

Police say the man believed to be involved resisted arrest. One officer used his stun gun on the man, and police say one of the prongs hit his partner.

Body camera footage shows the officer who was hit falling to the ground and striking his head. He has been hospitalized, and he is expected to fully recover.

The 22-year-old suspect has been charged with obstructing official business, failure to disclose personal information and resisting arrest.

Court records show he pleaded not guilty Monday.

History organization to use $500K gift to build clock tower

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A history organization says a $500,000 gift will go toward construction of a new tower home for a clock in southwest Ohio that dates to the late 1800s.

The Dayton Daily News reports Dayton History said Monday that the gift from the Brethen Foundation will be used for a new tower for the Gem City/Callahan Clock that once towered over Interstate 75. The Dayton landmark is now displayed at Carillon Historical Park.

The history organization says the planned Brethen Tower will serve as an anchor for the museum’s 65-acre campus. Officials say the new tower to be located at Carillon Park’s west end will enable the clock to be visible once again from I-75.

Gem City is a nickname for Dayton.

Dayton mayor directs police to crack down on panhandlers

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of an Ohio city has directed police to crack down on panhandlers who violate the law.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she routinely sees panhandlers entering the road to collect money from drivers in violation of local ordinances. The Dayton Daily News reports she directed the police chief to be more aggressive enforcing the rules. Those rules also prohibit panhandlers from touching people without their consent.

Whaley is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018.

The city of Dayton repealed stricter limits on panhandling last year due to concerns that they violated free speech protections.

Local officials have encouraged people to donate to charity instead of giving directly to people asking for money on the street.

Sheriff: Jail officer charged, accused of sex with inmate

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff says a county corrections officer accused of engaging in sexual activity with at least one inmate and bringing contraband into the county jail has been arrested and fired.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says 28-year-old Nakisha Newell has been charged with two counts of felony sexual battery and two counts of conveyance. Jones says Newell is accused of bringing in a cellphone and electronic cigarettes, in addition to allegedly engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

Jones says she was immediately fired.

Newell had worked as a corrections officer for 18 months.

Court records did not list an attorney for Newell.