Pets of the Week

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Tag, you’re it! Ha, well maybe not, but you might be if you come by the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) and get tagged by our sweet German Shepherd mix, Tag. She is a one-year-old, unclaimed stray that just loves everybody she meets. She weighs 55 pounds and appears to be house-trained. Tag has not yet been cat-tested but we can easily do that for an interested adopter. She loves everybody, adults, children and other dogs and is very intelligent and curious which makes her a wonderful companion and watch dog. Tag has been fully vetted which includes neutering, heart worm testing, micro-chipping and completely vaccinated with Da2PPL, Rabies and the Bivalent flu vaccine to combat the dog flu that has entered the area. CCAWL is located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH, and our phone number is 937-834-5236. We are closed on Sunday and Tuesday and you may call us for our exact hours each day. An application is required in order to adopt and this can be found online or in house. Our adoption fee is $150 cash, check or credit card.

We appreciate your donations of paper towels, leashes, harnesses and collars. Also, please come by and pick up a volunteer application if you would enjoy being a part of this caring enterprise.

Memberships are now open. You can sign up anytime during normal business hours. For more information please feel free to call us at 937-834-5236.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

10 year old, salt and pepper haired, handsome, loving Chihuahua boy in search of a lap to live out his life on. No need for extensive exercise… just lots of car rides. Front seat is a necessity and a gap on my side of the window for breeze to my nose is appreciated. In case walks are important to my new love… I walk extremely well on a leash. Multiple toys are not required …… just you to play with. Bathroom trained… for your peace of mind. Baths are no problem.. I enjoy them. Congenial with other animals..but would prefer they stay at tails length from sniffing my butt… but it’s tolerable. My Preference is adults but, if necessary, I will give my best effort to like well behaved children. I promise to give my heart and soul and all my worldly goods (leash,bones, food bowl, and silly clothing) to you if you will agree to let me love you and your family and, (if necessary) your other fur kids. I enjoy 4 legged company, no matter what the size. I will be true and be your very best friend…. Please consider this offer.

Thank you,

“SPOT” (here at PAWS) Contact number is 937-653-6233. Call and set up our date.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Whether you are a Fleetwood Mac fan or not you will fall in love with Stevie Nicks. This sweet girl dreams of finding her forever home. She is a beautiful gray and white cat with a tiny black beauty mark near her pink nose. Stevie is a quiet girl who loves attention. You will have a friend for life, if you adopt this wonderful cat. Stevie likes other cats, especially her sisters, Aretha and Patsy. She loves to play and is the perfect lap cat. Stevie is litter box trained, current on her shots and spayed. She has been wormed and she tested negative for feline leukemia Come meet Stevie at Paws Animal Shelter and you may just find the cat of your dreams. Consider giving this sweetie a home for the Christmas season…. and for life.

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call Paws Animal Shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Happy and I am a 1- or 2-year-old Lab Shar Pei, one of the 10 dumped on Cemetery Road. They say I am a beautiful dog who deserves a wonderful home. I am still a little timid, but hopefully you will give me a little time to come out of my shell after all I have been through. They also tell me that I am a very smart girl and I know I want to learn things. I need someone who us willing to work on house training because I’ve spent my life in a kennel. I am a very clean dog. I just need a forever home where I can be loved and a soft blanket to sleep on. I promise I will learn fast if you just give me a chance and I know that I will love you back more than you can measure! Please come and see me!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Happy says..”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Playful Tag, a one-year-old German Shepherd mix, may be your new playmate. Check her out at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_2017-TagWeb.jpg Playful Tag, a one-year-old German Shepherd mix, may be your new playmate. Check her out at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Spot is a 10-year-old Chihuahua just waiting for his new person or family to visit PAWS Animal Shelter and choose him to take home. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_PAWSDogWeb-2.jpg Spot is a 10-year-old Chihuahua just waiting for his new person or family to visit PAWS Animal Shelter and choose him to take home. Stevie Nicks is a sweet, quiet feline who loves attention. Find out for yourself at PAWS Animal Shelter. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_PAWSCatWeb-2.jpg Stevie Nicks is a sweet, quiet feline who loves attention. Find out for yourself at PAWS Animal Shelter. Happy is a one- or two-year-old girl girl who, while quite happy at Barely Used Pets, will be even happier when someone takes her to her very own home. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_happy.jpg Happy is a one- or two-year-old girl girl who, while quite happy at Barely Used Pets, will be even happier when someone takes her to her very own home.

Submitted by Champaiagn County shelters and rescues.

