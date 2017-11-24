CEP offers window to opportunity

The Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) is sharing the latest local economic development news and job listings on a 50-inch monitor in the agency’s window, visible 24/7 to passersby. The CEP is located on the northeast corner of Monument Square in the Security National Bank building in downtown Urbana.

The monitor, donated to the CEP by WEIDMANN Electrical Technology, also features the logos of businesses that support the CEP as partner investors, including Dayton Power & Light, KTH Parts Industries Inc., Memorial Health, Pioneer Electric Cooperative and Security National Bank.

Businesses can also receive recognition on the monitor for supporting ongoing maintenance of the monitor. Information about business sponsorships is available by contacting the CEP at 937-653-7200 or info@cepohio.com

“You can also keep up with the latest local economic development news on the CEP’s website, CEPOhio.com, by liking the CEP Facebook page, and by following the CEP on Twitter,” CEP Director Marcia Bailey said.

Job listings featured on the window monitor also can be viewed on CommunityJobConnect.com, the CEP’s local job posting and search website, available free of charge to local employers and job seekers. Employers can post local employment opportunities, and job seekers can apply and post their resumes.

A new electronic display monitor is in the window of the Champaign Economic Partnership on Monument Square. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_CEP-window-monitor.jpg A new electronic display monitor is in the window of the Champaign Economic Partnership on Monument Square. Photo courtesy of Gary Schenkel/CEP

Economic development news, jobs part of new display

By Gary Schenkel

Information for this story submitted by Gary Schenkel on behalf of Champaign Economic Partnership.

Information for this story submitted by Gary Schenkel on behalf of Champaign Economic Partnership.