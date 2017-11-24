Christmas, Santa arrive downtown

Christmas paraded into downtown Urbana on horseback Friday evening.

The annual Santa Parade followed a ceremonial tree lighting in Legacy Park on Monument Square. Local residents and their children lined the parade route, which entered the square from the east on Scioto Street.

Temperatures were in the 50s and conditions were dry, a nearly perfect evening for late November.

Food vendors offered hot beverages, sandwiches and other concessions for sale.

Santa Land at The Gloria Theatre opened for the season after the jolly old elf arrived in a horse-drawn wagon at the end of the parade. Santa will be visiting with children throughout the season from the shop area north of the theater near the post office. Children can visit Santa on Fridays in December from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anierra Greene, age 3 1/2, holds on to her lighted Christmas cap while giving Santa her list on the first night of Santa Land at The Gloria Theatre. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_GirlWithSanta-1.jpg Anierra Greene, age 3 1/2, holds on to her lighted Christmas cap while giving Santa her list on the first night of Santa Land at The Gloria Theatre. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen Three illuminated riders on horseback circle around the monument during Friday night’s parade. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_Threehorses-1.jpg Three illuminated riders on horseback circle around the monument during Friday night’s parade. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen Ryan Kerns (left) poses with Carson Kerns (7) in front of the newly-lighted Christmas tree in downtown Urbana on Friday evening. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_Kernses-1.jpg Ryan Kerns (left) poses with Carson Kerns (7) in front of the newly-lighted Christmas tree in downtown Urbana on Friday evening. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen Santa Claus arrives in a horse-drawn wagon in Monument Square on Friday evening during the annual parade. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_SantaArrives-1.jpg Santa Claus arrives in a horse-drawn wagon in Monument Square on Friday evening during the annual parade. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen Santa Claus arrives in a horse-drawn wagon in Monument Square on Friday evening during the annual parade. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_SantaArrives2-1.jpg Santa Claus arrives in a horse-drawn wagon in Monument Square on Friday evening during the annual parade. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen A pony cart all decked out for the holidays was part of the Santa Parade on Friday in downtown Urbana. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_PonyCart-1.jpg A pony cart all decked out for the holidays was part of the Santa Parade on Friday in downtown Urbana. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen Lights adorn the landscaping on the monument as holiday merrymakers line the square awaiting the Santa Parade on Friday evening. The parade heralded the start of the Christmas season in downtown Urbana. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_LightedMonument-1.jpg Lights adorn the landscaping on the monument as holiday merrymakers line the square awaiting the Santa Parade on Friday evening. The parade heralded the start of the Christmas season in downtown Urbana. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen