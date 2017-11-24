Local firm hires Champaign County native

Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger, Ltd., Urbana, has hired county native Matthew T. Watson as an associate attorney to work at the firm’s 18 Monument Square office, where his focus will be the areas of litigation, real estate and estate planning.

The 2017 graduate of The University of Dayton School of Law earned a degree, with honors, in Political Science from Urbana University in 2014 after graduating from Triad High School in 2010.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work in Urbana,” Watson said. “I always envisioned myself serving Champaign County, a community that has given me so much.”

Submitted by Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger, Ltd.

