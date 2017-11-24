Ohio News Briefs

Ohio woman fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner after someone fired shots into a home in Columbus.

Police have identified the woman as 34-year-old Adrian Scott. She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Dispatch reports that a man who identified himself as Scott’s boyfriend says Scott was standing at a kitchen table preparing macaroni and cheese when shots rang out. Five people were inside the house at the time. No one else was injured.

Scott didn’t live in the home.

A Columbus police spokesman says multiple shots were fired at the home on the city’s northeast side. No suspects or motive for the shooting has been released.

Ohio man dies in garage fire days after house burned down

HUBBARD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in a northeast Ohio garage fire less than a week after he and his family lost their belongings in a house fire.

A county coroner’s office says 45-year-old James Vint was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from the burning garage in Hubbard. A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.

It’s unclear how the garage fire started. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating both the house and garage fires.

Fire officials say Vint’s wife, Angela, called 911 when she saw smoke coming from the garage after dropping him off Wednesday. She told a dispatcher there were clothes inside the garage that had been donated to the family after the Nov. 16 house fire, which killed several pets.

Ohio man continues court fight to get back exotic animals

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The former owner of six tigers and several other exotic animals is making another plea to the Ohio Supreme Court to get his big cats back.

Kenny Hetrick wants Ohio’s top court to hear an appeal of a lower court’s decision that sided with the state in its legal battle over the animals.

A state appeals court in October ruled that the Ohio Department of Agriculture had the right to deny a permit to Hetrick for his roadside animal sanctuary near Toledo.

The ruling overturned a Wood County judge’s decision ordering the state to give Hetrick a permit and return the animals.

Ohio took custody of 11 animals from Hetrick in January 2015 after officials say he ignored warnings that he needed a permit.

2 people killed, several injured in northwest Ohio collision

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed and several people injured after a car failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by an SUV in northwest Ohio.

The state Highway Patrol says the driver of the car and a front seat passenger were killed Thursday afternoon in the crash on U.S. Route 6 just south of Bowling Green. A backseat passenger in the car was flown to a hospital with critical injuries.

It is unclear how many people were hurt in the SUV. Their injuries aren’t considered life threatening.

None of those killed or injured in the crash have been identified.

Ohio Senate Republicans tap ex-legal counsel as staff chief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (AWB’-hawf) has named a former chief legal counsel to Senate Republicans as the caucus’ next chief of staff.

John Barron currently serves as deputy executive director and general counsel to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. He takes over for outgoing Senate Chief of Staff Jason Mauk on Dec. 18.

Obhof made the announcement Wednesday. He said Barron is respected for his strategic skills and steady temperament, and his previous work in the Senate makes him familiar to many senators and staff.

Barron has held previous legal roles with the governor, lieutenant governor and the Ohio Department of Development.

Mauk has spent seven years in the Senate, six as chief of staff. His last day is Dec. 1. He is moving to Senate Republicans’ campaign operation.

City agrees to report immigrant arrests to federal agents

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Officials in a cash-poor northeast Ohio city say they’ve agreed to report the arrests of immigrants who are in the country illegally after accepting federal grant money.

Cleveland.com reports the Justice Department awarded East Cleveland more than $425,000 this week. The Justice Department says they gave special consideration to applicants that agreed to report immigrants in custody without proper documentation, and to allow immigration agents into jails.

East Cleveland officials say they plan to use the grant money to hire two police officers.

Mayor Brandon King, a Democrat, says the city is willing to cooperate with federal authorities if it puts more officers on the street.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says 80 percent of law enforcement agencies receiving the grant have agreed to work with federal immigration agents.