Mercy offers new technique to handle scar tissue

Mercy Health – Springfield Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation (formerly known as Excel Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation) has adopted the Graston Technique, an innovative and non-invasive technique to break down scar tissue and restore movement in the body.

“We use our knees, elbows, ankles, spine and shoulders quite a bit, especially if we live an active lifestyle. Unfortunately, we can overuse the tissues in these areas over time,” says Robert Parrett, PT, DPT and Coordinator of Springfield Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation. “Typically, these injuries are minor and our bodies heal them successfully. However, if these injuries are too great, our bodies can’t heal them and we develop scar tissue that restricts our mobility in these areas.”

Graston Technique is an instrument-assisted, soft tissue mobilization procedure that enables therapists to detect and effectively break down scar tissue and fascial restrictions to help patients maintain an optimal range of motion.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health

Submitted by Mercy Health