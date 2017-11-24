West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem’s Seniors of the Month for November are Raajih Roland and Leah Kauffman. Here are their comments.

Leah Kauffman

PARENTS: Alan and Tisha Kauffman

School Activities and Awards: Volleyball, Marching and Concert Band, Choir, Musical, Show Choir, NHS, and Link Crew

If I were principal for a day: I’d give everybody free pizza!

Favorite school memory: The Hallway Christmas Contest, we may not have won but it was something fun I could do with my friends

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My grandparents

Because: They are willing to help anybody whenever.

Lately, I have been reading: The Girl Who Fell From the Sky by: Heidi W. Durrow.

My advice to parents: Support your kids at their activities, you have no idea what kind of an impact that can have.

My biggest regret: Doing what I felt like I should do over what would have probably made me happy.

Next year I will be: Attending a college somewhere and studying something.

Raajih Roland

PARENTS: Manessa Roland and Raajih Roland

School Activities and Awards: I played football for four years and I’m currently in Calc Club. I received the Honda-Ohio State STEM Award and the scholar athlete award.

If I were principal for a day: I would get rid of all English classes.

Favorite school memory: Playing football with my friends.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: Elon Musk

Because: He’s just a nerd that’s trying to change the world.

Lately, I have been reading: TV.

My advice to parents: Buy us nicer cars.

My biggest regret: I wish I had enjoyed myself more in high school.

Next year I will be: in college majoring in engineering.

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

