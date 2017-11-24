West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem’s Seniors of the Month for November are Raajih Roland and Leah Kauffman. Here are their comments.
Leah Kauffman
PARENTS: Alan and Tisha Kauffman
School Activities and Awards: Volleyball, Marching and Concert Band, Choir, Musical, Show Choir, NHS, and Link Crew
If I were principal for a day: I’d give everybody free pizza!
Favorite school memory: The Hallway Christmas Contest, we may not have won but it was something fun I could do with my friends
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My grandparents
Because: They are willing to help anybody whenever.
Lately, I have been reading: The Girl Who Fell From the Sky by: Heidi W. Durrow.
My advice to parents: Support your kids at their activities, you have no idea what kind of an impact that can have.
My biggest regret: Doing what I felt like I should do over what would have probably made me happy.
Next year I will be: Attending a college somewhere and studying something.
Raajih Roland
PARENTS: Manessa Roland and Raajih Roland
School Activities and Awards: I played football for four years and I’m currently in Calc Club. I received the Honda-Ohio State STEM Award and the scholar athlete award.
If I were principal for a day: I would get rid of all English classes.
Favorite school memory: Playing football with my friends.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: Elon Musk
Because: He’s just a nerd that’s trying to change the world.
Lately, I have been reading: TV.
My advice to parents: Buy us nicer cars.
My biggest regret: I wish I had enjoyed myself more in high school.
Next year I will be: in college majoring in engineering.
Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.