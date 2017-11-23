In the volunteer spirit

Volunteers line both sides of a preparation table at the Caring Kitchen on Thanksgiving in Urbana. The volunteers were filling containers for carryout diners. More than 500 meals were prepared for serving and a sit-down dinner was available at the Caring Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food deliveries were made between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. This was the 27th year the Caring Kitchen provided a Thanksgiving meal, which consisted of turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pie. On the west end of the county, the St. Paris Federation of Churches served Thanksgiving Day dinner from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Graham Elementary School.

