Indian Lake school board fires O’Donnell

LEWISTOWN – The Indian Lake Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, Nov. 20, and unanimously passed a resolution to reject the recommendation issued by Ohio Department of Education Referee Robert Harrelson on Nov. 7 and immediately terminated the contract of Patrick O’Donnell, superintendent.

O’Donnell was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition in Logan County on June 19. The resolution passed by the board states, in part: “It is not contested that O’Donnell, while currently under criminal investigation for allegedly sexually abusing a child, cannot effectively perform his duties.”

Following a five-day hearing held in August and September, Harrelson recommended that the Indian Lake Board of Education keep O’Donnell on indefinite unpaid leave until the conclusion of his criminal proceedings.

By law, the board may accept or reject the Referee’s Recommendation. Board members have not taken any position as to O’Donnell’s guilt or innocence relative to the pending criminal proceedings.

Board rejects referee’s recommendation, fires superintendent

Submitted story

Submitted by the Indian Lake school distsrict.

