Senior Dream Center helps Urbana man sleep well

Steve Bunch of Urbana recently received a much-needed gift thanks to the generosity of several people connected through the Senior Dream Center.

Bunch has a rare neuromuscular disease that limits his sleeping options, according to Frank Lewis, founder of the Senior Dream Center, which serves Clark and Champaign counties. Bunch was sleeping in his wheelchair, which caused discomfort and it didn’t allow him to keep his feet elevated as they needed to be.

Joanne Harris of Springfield had contacted Senior Dream Center about donating a medical bed. At the time, a recipient was unknown and the bed was stored by the Senior Dream Center awaiting someone in need.

Brent Anderson of Urbana, a friend of Bunch, connected with Harris and she informed him of the bed available. Anderson contacted the Senior Dream Center and the medical bed was delivered to Bunch on November 2, with the help of Bunch’s brother-in-law as well as Garry Waugh of Springfield.

“This medical bed, graciously donated by Joanne, was the answer to Steve’s prayers,” Lewis said.

The Senior Dream Center would like to make more wishes come true. Contact the Center about opportunities in Urbana by calling 653-4227.

Submitted on behalf of the Senior Dream Center.

