Season here for Small Business Saturday

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce encourages community members to shop local this holiday season – and there’s no better day to support local merchants than on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25.

Established in 2010, Small Business Saturday is an annual “shop local” initiative sponsored by American Express and supported by thousands of organizations in cities and villages across the country. Organizations like the Champaign County Chamber can register as “Neighborhood Champions” to rally their community to get out and buy local on Small Business Saturday. According to American Express, shoppers reported spending over $15 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday in 2016.

To support local businesses and shoppers, the Chamber will be hosting a variety of events for merchants and shoppers on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25. All events will be held at the Chamber office, located at 107 N. Main St. in Urbana. From 9 to 10 a.m., small business owners are invited to a free merchants-only breakfast at the Chamber sponsored by the Champaign County Young Professionals group.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., shoppers can stop by the Chamber “Welcome Center” to pick up their Shop Small Shop List, enter to win giveaways from local businesses and receive a free “Shop Small” canvas tote while supplies last. Snacks and drinks will be available.

Anyone interested in more information, including details on how to get involved, should call the Chamber office at 937-653-5764 or email Chamber Director Lydia Hess at director@champaignohio.com. Information on the national event can be found at www.shopsmall.com.

Chamber of Commerce stirs participation

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

