Then and Now: Arch Restaurant site on North Main

This 1937 “Then” photo is of the Arch Lunch Stand located in front of the Arch Restaurant at 237 N. Main St., Urbana. Bert L. Plummer, owner, is standing in the window. The person at the lunch stand is unidentified. Mr. Plummer previously had restaurants at 108 S. Main St. in 1914 and at 211 Miami St. in 1930.

This 2017 “Now” photo is of the same location, now occupied by Hometown Music. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell Champaign County’s history. The society operates on donations and dues and has a free public museum of history on East Lawn Avenue in Urbana.