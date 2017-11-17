Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Washington, who was found wandering around the bike trial around Washington Street (now you know how he got his name) and was brought to PAWS. He is a sweet, quiet and gentle cat. He is a big boy. He has had a tough life. He has been in some scraps which has left few tears in his ears but that just adds to his charm. Washington is current on vaccinations and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and has been neutered. Please stop in PAWS and meet Washington. I know you will fall in love with him.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Look at our new boy, Spooky. This sweetheart is a 1-1/2-year-old Lab/Shepherd mix up to date on shots, heart worm negative and soon to be neutered. He loves to go for walks and cuddle. He gets along with other dogs and loves all the humans. He’s waiting for his forever home and he is waiting for you at Paws Urbana, Come out and meet Spooky!!

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call Paws Animal Shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

We invite you to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League to meet Kip, an unclaimed stray. Beautiful Kip is a mix of Labrador Retriever and Australian Cattle Dog and has the nicest qualities of both breeds. He has the gentle behavior and intelligence of a Labrador as well as the gentleness and alertness of a Cattle Dog. Kip is just 8 months old and weighs 43 pounds. He has a beautiful, brown-brindle, short coat that will be easy to maintain. We have cat-tested Kip with our rescue cats and he appears to be completely indifferent to them. However, none of them ran for him so we would suggest initial vigilance with a cat. Kip is good with all people including children. He also gets along with large and small dogs. Kip is very clean in his kennel so we are suggesting he is probably house-trained or nearly so. At 8 months old, he can be an empty slate on which a loving and patient adopter may write.

Kip has been fully vetted, which includes neutering, heart worm testing, micro-chipping and completely vaccinated with Da2PPL, rabies and the Bivalent flu vaccine to combat the dog flu that has entered the area. CCAWL is located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH, and our phone number is 937-834-5236. We are closed on Sunday and Tuesday and you may call us for our exact hours each day. An application is required in order to adopt and this can be found online or in house. Our adoption fee is $150 cash, check or credit card.

We appreciate your donations of paper towels, leashes, harnesses and collars. Also, please come by and pick up a volunteer application if you would enjoy being a part of this caring enterprise.

Memberships are now open and you may sign up anytime during normal business hours. For more information please feel free to call us at 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Sophy. I am an 8-month-old girl and they just call me a mixed breed. My mom (Judy) came to Barely Used Pets in a very advanced pregnancy. She was like a big football. A week after she got here, she had 7 puppies! I had lots of company! They were all adopted but I was returned after several months and they tell me it was not at all because of anything I did, just circumstances with the family. I am house trained , love kids, and I’m good with other dogs. I do like my food and I don’t want to share. I am spayed, up to date on my shots and flea treatment. Won’t you come out and see me? We can run around on the playground! I just want to have a new forever family of my own to love. Won’t you see if you can make a little extra room in your heart and your home for me?

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are closed on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Sophy says..”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

This gentle cat was found near Washington Street, so was properly named Washington and fortunately taken to PAWS Animal Shelter, where he is doing well, but would be even happier in a home of his own. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_PAWSCatWeb-1.jpg This gentle cat was found near Washington Street, so was properly named Washington and fortunately taken to PAWS Animal Shelter, where he is doing well, but would be even happier in a home of his own. Spooky is more cuddly than spooky. This 1 1/2-year-old Lab/Shepherd mix awaits his perfect person to visit PAWS Animal Shelter. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_PAWSDogWeb-1.jpg Spooky is more cuddly than spooky. This 1 1/2-year-old Lab/Shepherd mix awaits his perfect person to visit PAWS Animal Shelter. Kip is a Lab Retriever-Australian Cattle Dog mix. You can visit, and consider adopting, this gentle, smart unclaimed stray at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_LeagueWeb-1.jpg Kip is a Lab Retriever-Australian Cattle Dog mix. You can visit, and consider adopting, this gentle, smart unclaimed stray at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Eight-month-old Sophy gets along well with other dogs and with children and awaits someone to visit Barely Used Pets and say “She’s for me.” http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_BarelyWeb-1.jpg Eight-month-old Sophy gets along well with other dogs and with children and awaits someone to visit Barely Used Pets and say “She’s for me.”

Information submitted by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

Information submitted by Champaign County shelters and rescues.