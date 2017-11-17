Perpetual announces cash dividend

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) has announced a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share for the period ending December 31, 2017.

The dividend will be payable December 27, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 1, 2017.

For the calendar year 2017, the Bank will have distributed dividends of $1.16 per share to the benefit of its shareholders. Dividends consisted of quarterly dividends of 88 cents per share and a special dividend of 28 cents per share.

The Bank has in excess of $393 million in assets and in excess of $70 million in shareholders’ equity (17.8 percent) as of the dividend declaration and remains well capitalized under federal banking guidelines.

The Bank continues to receive a five-star rating by Bauer Financial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm.

