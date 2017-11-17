Ohio News Briefs

Sen. Brown sheds Franken cash; rival Mandel tweets on Moore

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel says Roy Moore should quit the Alabama Senate race if allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls are true.

The state treasurer after declining to comment for days tweeted Thursday: “I agree with Ivanka Trump. If these allegations are true, Roy Moore should step down.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Democrat Mandel wants to unseat, says it will donate to charity $28,100 in contributions received since 2006 from Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken and Franken’s PAC.

The decision followed calls by Republicans to give back the money.

Franken has apologized after a woman traveling with him on a 2006 USO tour accused him of forcibly kissing her then groping her for a photograph taken while she slept on a transport plane.

Family says man who shot officer thought it was a break-in

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of shooting an Ohio narcotics detective during a drug raid at a home in Toledo has been charged with felonious assault.

A judge on Friday ordered 38-year-old Jamaine Hill held on a $3 million bond.

Toledo police say Hill shot several times through a door when SWAT officers knocked and tried to enter the home early Thursday.

One of the bullets struck Detective Jason Picking in the face as he stood outside about 30 yards away. Police have said the 36-year-old Picking is in critical but stable condition and will need surgery.

Hill’s parents told reporters Friday that Hill thought someone was breaking into the home and that he regrets what happened.

Toledo’s police chief says SWAT team members identified themselves when they knocked on Hill’s door.

Ohio man charged with conspiring to hire a hit man

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly hiring a hit man who helped police arrest him.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports 39-year-old Seljami Idrizi, of Grafton, was indicted Thursday in northeast Ohio’s Lorain County on conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and other charges.

North Ridgeville police say Idrizi was arrested in September after he made the final payment on a $5,000 contract to a hired killer who was cooperating with police. Police with the help of a makeup artist took a photo of the 43-year-old intended victim with a fake bullet wound to the head to prove he’d been murdered.

Police haven’t said why Idrizi allegedly wanted the man dead.

Idrizi’s attorney didn’t return calls seeking comment on Friday.

Ohio unemployment rate drops slightly in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent in October but remained higher than the national rate.

The state unemployment rate decreased from 5.3 percent in September and was slightly higher than the 5 percent rate of October 2016.

The national rate was 4.1 percent in October, down from 4.2 percent in September and 4.8 percent in October 2016.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 4,300 in October.

Job gains were reported in sectors including educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, financial activities, professional and business services, other services, and trade, transportation and utilities. Those gains exceeded losses in the information sector.

Ohio man gets 20 years for trying to record above showers

CLEVELAND (AP) — A convicted sex offender man has received 20 years in federal prison after being caught trying to record people taking showers at an Ohio state campground east of Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports 60-year-old James Sullivan was sentenced Thursday in Youngstown after pleading guilty in May to attempted production of child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography.

Sullivan was arrested in August 2015 after it was reported that someone was trying to record people taking showers at Geneva State Park. State troopers found a blanket, lotion and body fluids matched by DNA to Sullivan in an attic space above the showers.

Sullivan had previously served time in state prison for sexually assaulting girls.

His attorney says Sullivan’s sexual proclivities have been an obstacle for him leading a normal life.

Police: Toddler dies after becoming pinned under oven

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-month-old child after he became pinned under an oven in Ohio.

Police were called to a home in Canton around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the child was reported unresponsive. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the child may have climbed on the oven door which caused the appliance to fall on him.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows no sign of foul play. The Stark County Coroner’s Office is calling the boy’s death a “terrible accident.”

Ohio college student charged with rape, voyeurism

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — A 20-year-old student at Miami University in Ohio is accused of recording himself having sex with an unconscious woman.

Nicolas Cristescu, of Cleveland, is charged with rape, sexual battery and misdemeanor voyeurism.

Cristescu was initially charged on Oct. 25, but a prosecutor dismissed the charges. A grand jury then heard the evidence and handed up a 13-count indictment.

Prosecutors declined to release the age of the alleged victim, but said she is an adult.

Cristescu pleaded guilty last month to a drug charge and disseminating material harmful to a juvenile. He is awaiting sentencing on those charges.

A message was left with Cristescu’s attorney seeking comment. He remained jailed Thursday.

Ohio campaign targets bullying, promotes support of youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state has launched an ad campaign targeting bullying and promoting the support of at-risk Ohio youth.

The “Be Present” campaign from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services encourages friends, classmates and siblings to support youth experiencing stress and anxiety.

Tracy Plouck is director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. She said Wednesday that the multimedia campaign will raise awareness about struggles young people face and connect them with resources, information, crisis intervention and other care.

The campaign uses the tagline “Your Presence is a Present.” Its focus includes victims of bullying, youth struggling to overcome mental or emotional problems, and youth at risk of harming themselves.

The campaign includes a website , social media outreach, print ads and public service announcements.