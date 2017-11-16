Tree becomes Mechanicsburg Indian

Pat Holbert and “Lumber” Jack Riese, from Lumber Jack Chainsaw Art, work to transform a dead ash tree on Richard Ludwig’s property into a Mechanicsburg Indian on Thursday. The Indian will be visible to all cars passing the property along state Route 161.
Richard Ludwig had previously transformed a dead ash tree into a cat tree because of all the cats on his property.
