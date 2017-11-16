Indian Lake shines on TV’s ‘Island Life’

RUSSELLS POINT — The first of two locally-themed episodes of the HGTV reality show “Island Life” aired Nov. 12 on national TV.

Both episodes were filmed this past summer at various locations around Indian Lake, creating quite a Hollywood type “buzz” around the local community.

“We spent two weeks filming all around the lake with the HGTV production crew from New York City,” said local Realtor Paige Duff of Choice Properties Real Estate at Indian Lake.

Duff made her TV reality show debut starring as the real estate agent in the episode titled “Waking up in a No Wake Zone.” Duff will also also appear as the Realtor in a second episode titled “Coming Home to Indian Lake,” which will air in early December.

“It was exciting to be part of it all and see our community, residents and local businesses being filmed for such a popular TV show,” said Duff. “Many locals became on-the-spot extras as they were filmed in local restaurants and businesses such as Spend-a-Day Marina and the Fion Wine Room. This really showcased Indian Lake and put us on the national stage. Our community is so proud of Indian Lake,” Duff added.

Many “premiere” watch parties took place in and around Indian Lake as local residents viewed their community on the national stage.

Local Indian Lake business establishments Cranberrys, Indian Head Road Roadhouse and the Tilton Hilton each had “watch parties.” Many of the scenes that took place in Sunday night’s show and in the upcoming second episode in December were filmed right on location at those establishments.

“This is very exciting and big for Indian Lake,” said Pam Miller, executive director of the Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber hosted a “Indian Lake Island Life Premiere Party” Sunday night at the Indian Lake Moose Family Center. A very large crowd attended and it was a fun time with Indian Lake trivia games being played up until the time the showed aired at 9:30 p.m. This is our first time on national TV and we are here to celebrate,” added Miller.

Shawn and Kerry Bowshier of Urbana were featured in the first episode as the island home buyers.

Bowshier is the owner of Ride 1 (formerly Competition Accessories) in Springfield and owns a second business location in Hilliard. His wife Kerry raises race and show horses including several World Champions.

“They filmed us looking at four different houses before we decided on the one we bought. We love the home we bought,” said Kerry, who has decorated the house with rare Indian Lake collectibles and art. The Bowshiers’ home was in the $500,000 to $600,000 range.

The second episode of Island Life that was filmed at Indian Lake this past summer airs on December 3, on HGTV, Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. It will feature local business woman, gemologist and owner of Renée James Jewelry, Lauren Duff Major and her husband David, a supply chain manager. They will be featured as the home buyers in that episode.

Local residents were glued to their TV screens Nov. 12 to watch the HGTV Island Life reality show, which showcased Indian Lake. Pictured are home buyers Shawn and Kerry Bowshier of Urbana and Realtor Paige Duff on the show. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_IslandWeb1.jpg Local residents were glued to their TV screens Nov. 12 to watch the HGTV Island Life reality show, which showcased Indian Lake. Pictured are home buyers Shawn and Kerry Bowshier of Urbana and Realtor Paige Duff on the show. Ron Brohm | Contributing photographer Many gathered at the Indian Lake Moose Lodge for a premiere party of HGTV’s Island Life episode filmed at Indian Lake. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_IslandWeb2.jpg Many gathered at the Indian Lake Moose Lodge for a premiere party of HGTV’s Island Life episode filmed at Indian Lake. Ron Brohm | Contributing photographer

2nd episode featuring Indian Lake airs Dec. 3 on HGTV

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

