Urbana funeral home collecting old cell phones

Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services announced on Nov. 21, 2008 that it was the official drop off site for used cell phones for the Cell Phones for Soldiers program. In nine years the community has had a great response and donated over 2,800 phones to this program, representing over 170,000 minutes for our men and women to use to call home.

The donated phones are sent to ReCellular, which pays Cell Phones for Soldiers for each phone, enough to provide an hour of talk time to soldiers abroad.

More than 150,000 troops are serving overseas and are away from their families. “Donating used cell phones is a great way to support these brave men and women to help troops stay connected with their families,” according to Walter & Lewis officials.

“This is a great way to support our men and women in service. We’re privileged to be part of such a great community and program to show our support for U.S. soldiers.” says Frank Lewis, owner of Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.

Approximately half of the phones ReCellular processes are reconditioned and resold to wholesale companies in over 40 countries around the world. Phones and components that cannot be refurbished are dismantled and recycled to reclaim materials.

Local residents can support the collection drive by donating their phones at Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services located at 642 S. Main. For more information call 937-653-4227.

