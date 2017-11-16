Ohio News Briefs

Man gets long sentence in slaying of pizza delivery driver

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to the 2014 robbery and slaying of a pizza delivery driver in northeast Ohio has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

The Lorain Morning Journal reports Benjamin Davis pleaded guilty in Lorain County on Wednesday to aggravated murder and other charges and was immediately sentenced for the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Robert Caudill at a Lorain motel where he was delivering a pizza.

Davis could have received the death penalty if he’d been convicted at trial.

He was arrested after the December 2014 slaying while driving Caudill’s car.

Davis’ attorney could be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

Lorain is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

UberEATS driver carjacked while delivering food

CLEVELAND (AP) — A 19-year-old UberEATS driver says she was carjacked while delivering food in Ohio.

Alexandria Navarro tells WJW-TV the carjacking happened around 3 p.m. Monday in East Cleveland. After she gave the suspect his food, Navarro says he brandished a gun and demanded she get out of her car.

Navarro says the lost her cellphone and other personal items inside the car, along with $100.

A police report shows officers contacted UberEATS, but they were informed that they needed a subpoena to access the GPS records of Navarro’s vehicle.

Officer shot in face during drug raid, expected to survive

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an officer is in critical condition after being shot in the face during a drug raid at a home in Toledo.

A police spokesman describes the officer’s injuries as “very serious” but are not believed to be life threatening.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says the officer was standing about 30 yards away when SWAT officers knocked on a door and tried to enter the home early Thursday.

Kral says a man inside the home fired several shots through the door. He was taken into custody and is being questioned.

The chief says no one else was hurt and that officers didn’t return fire.

Kral says the injured officer was shot near the mouth and will need major reconstructive surgery.

Ohio man arrested for shooting threats at casino, church

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been arrested after he threatened to carry out mass shootings at a megachurch and the Las Vegas casino where his estranged wife works.

The FBI says 28-year-old Wei Li, of Cuyahoga Falls, was transferred from police custody to federal authorities Thursday after being charged in a criminal complaint with interstate communications of a threat and destruction of evidence.

Li is accused of sending his estranged wife text messages threatening to kill her and commit mass shootings at the casino and a church where more than 1,000 people attend.

The FBI says Li acknowledged sending the texts to his wife but didn’t intend to carry out the shootings. No firearms were found in his home.

Records don’t indicate whether Li has an attorney.

20 firearms stolen during break-in at Ohio gun store

SEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say 20 firearms have been stolen during a break-in at a northeast Ohio gun store by the same suspects who unsuccessfully tried to break into another gun store hours earlier.

The Medina Gazette reports the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says several suspects stole 16 handguns and four rifles worth $9,000 from BMT Firearms in the Medina County village of Seville early Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the suspects driving off in a white Ford after damaging the store’s front door and outside security bars.

The ATF says it appears that the same suspects tried to break into Elite Tactical in Wadsworth around midnight Tuesday.

The agency is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the suspects.