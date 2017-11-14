AARP Foundation seeks Tax-Aide volunteers

Make a difference as a volunteer with the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax preparation and assistance service. Your time and talent will help Ohioans ensure they are maximizing and protecting their tax refunds.

Millions of low- to moderate-income people, especially those 60 and older, need help preparing their taxes. Volunteer for AARP foundation Tax-Aide and make sure they get all the deductions and credits they deserve.

Want more information? Check out the Ohio Tax-Aide website – www.ohiotaxaide.org

If you are ready to get on your way to becoming an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteer do one of the following:

Fill out the volunteer form at www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide

Call Tom Beattie at 937-778-0339

Email Tom Beattie at twbeattie@woh.rr.com

Sign up today and with your contribution, skills and talents our sites will be able to remain open and even more people may be assisted with their taxes.

Programs helps low- to moderate-income and seniors with tax returns

