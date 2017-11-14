5 homes on Candlelight Tour

Tickets are now available at all Urbana banks and credit unions for the Cancer Association of Champaign County’s annual Tour of Homes, set for 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Pre-tour tickets cost $10. During the tour, tickets can be purchased for $12 at each of the five featured homes. Those homes are:

The Bob and Tammy DelPico home at 445 E. Court St.

The Corey and Emily Huffman home at 227 W. Reynolds St.

The Mikoca Neeld home at 217 E. Ward St.

The Gary and Shelly Reser home at 921 Bon Air Drive

The John and Cindy Zugaro home at 945 Bon Air Drive

Future editions of the Daily Citizen will include interviews with the homeowners.

Raffle winner to create ‘Dennis the Menace’ scene

For a chance to create a scene using the characters from the “Dennis the Menace” comic strip, which appears in the Daily Citizen, purchase raffle tickets ($1 each, six for $5) at Urbana banks and credit unions and the Daily Citizen office prior to Tour day. CACC board members also have tickets to sell.

Ron Ferdinand, who has been drawing the Sunday comic over 30 years, will draw and sign a color 8×10 original piece featuring the characters from the strip and the theme requested by the raffle winner. The drawing will be matted and framed to a size of 11×14.

The winning ticket will be drawn during the Tour of Homes.

Cancer Assn. of Champaign County

The CACC financially helps county residents who have cancer, up to $300 a month. About 180 residents currently receive assistance.

For more information, call the CACC at 937-653-3899.

John and Cindy Zugaro own this home at 945 Bon Air Drive. It is one of 5 homes on the 2017 Cancer Association of Champaign County Candlelight Tour of Homes on Dec. 2. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_Zugaro-1.jpg John and Cindy Zugaro own this home at 945 Bon Air Drive. It is one of 5 homes on the 2017 Cancer Association of Champaign County Candlelight Tour of Homes on Dec. 2. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Pre-tour tickets available at all Urbana financial institutions