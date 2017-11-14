Revisiting excavation of ancient local burial site

“Revisiting the 1967 CCHS Excavation of the Urbana Burial Kame” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum on East Lawn Avenue.

As a result of July 1967 county highway department activities, multiple groups of human bones were unearthed along Muzzy Road, just west of Urbana. The county Historical Society was contacted, and numerous members of this society, in conjunction with county and state officials, conducted a salvage/recovery of those 3,000-year-old prehistoric “Glacial Kame Culture” remains.

Charles Emory, Conrad Emory (a 1967 salvage participant) and Greg Shipley will present the PowerPoint program.

Original excavation photos, data from Ohio Historical Society skeletal analysis, Conrad’s personal recollections, and comparisons of the Urbana Burial Kame’s mortuary traits, vs. those of other ancient burial sites in Champaign and Logan counties will be discussed.

The co-presenters encourage anyone who was involved with this 1967 project to attend the program so that their details may be added into the museum file that chronicles this fascinating event.

The Daily Citizen did a story-photo spread of the 1967 excavation of an ancient burial site discovered during a road project on Muzzy’s Road. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_Web-6.jpg The Daily Citizen did a story-photo spread of the 1967 excavation of an ancient burial site discovered during a road project on Muzzy’s Road. Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Historical Society

Historical Society program recalls project of 50 years ago

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.