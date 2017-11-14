Student News of Area Interest – Hi-Point

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center recently announced the career center’s Superintendent’s List, Honor Roll and half-day Honor Roll for the first nine weeks.
To be eligible for the Superintendent’s List students must receive all A’s, while Honor Roll students must receive letter grades of B or better.
The Superintendent’s List recipients are as follows:
Graham High School
Stephen Dunham, Houston Eubanks, Gabrielle Fisher, Brandi Ussher
Mechanicsburg High School
Ronald Grider
Triad High School
Karen Alspaugh, Alyson Inskeep, Katherine Pennington, Thomas Tossey
Urbana High School
Evan Botkin, Sarah Hall, Dylan Youngdahl
West Liberty-Salem High School
Emily Elser, Rachel Larson
The following students achieved Honor Roll:
Graham High School
McKenzie Algren, Bryce Bowman, Hope Burton-Hughes, Austyn Collier, Sky Griffith, Hallie Johnson, Thomas Martin, Joshua Mays, Dylan Reed, Danielle Ropp, Kiara Sanderson, Patrick Trace
Mechanicsburg High School
Baylie Allen, Shawn Bowers, Frank Magyar, Aubrey Schaffner, Sabrina Wolford
Triad High School
Lyndsey Alspaugh, Kyler Beckley, Creighton Bradley, Dawson Dellinger, Matthew McConnell
Urbana High School
Kaitlynn Appel, Mckenzie Cobaugh, Kaylie Craig, Ethan Edwards, Johnathan Elliott, Kayla Evans, Adam Fidelibus, Donavan Grider, Lacey Hendrickson, Scott Hill, Jacob Hudson, Addison Ropp, Shawn Stump, Briana Ussher, Baileigh Walters, Charles White
West Liberty-Salem High School
Garett Avila, Amber Bell, Bailey Cushman, Deana Dappert, Karli Dowden, Brennan Oder, Kaelen Redden, Michelle Young