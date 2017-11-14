Student News of Area Interest – Hi-Point

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center recently announced the career center’s Superintendent’s List, Honor Roll and half-day Honor Roll for the first nine weeks.

To be eligible for the Superintendent’s List students must receive all A’s, while Honor Roll students must receive letter grades of B or better.

The Superintendent’s List recipients are as follows:

Graham High School

Stephen Dunham, Houston Eubanks, Gabrielle Fisher, Brandi Ussher

Mechanicsburg High School

Ronald Grider

Triad High School

Karen Alspaugh, Alyson Inskeep, Katherine Pennington, Thomas Tossey

Urbana High School

Evan Botkin, Sarah Hall, Dylan Youngdahl

West Liberty-Salem High School

Emily Elser, Rachel Larson

The following students achieved Honor Roll:

Graham High School

McKenzie Algren, Bryce Bowman, Hope Burton-Hughes, Austyn Collier, Sky Griffith, Hallie Johnson, Thomas Martin, Joshua Mays, Dylan Reed, Danielle Ropp, Kiara Sanderson, Patrick Trace

Mechanicsburg High School

Baylie Allen, Shawn Bowers, Frank Magyar, Aubrey Schaffner, Sabrina Wolford

Triad High School

Lyndsey Alspaugh, Kyler Beckley, Creighton Bradley, Dawson Dellinger, Matthew McConnell

Urbana High School

Kaitlynn Appel, Mckenzie Cobaugh, Kaylie Craig, Ethan Edwards, Johnathan Elliott, Kayla Evans, Adam Fidelibus, Donavan Grider, Lacey Hendrickson, Scott Hill, Jacob Hudson, Addison Ropp, Shawn Stump, Briana Ussher, Baileigh Walters, Charles White

West Liberty-Salem High School

Garett Avila, Amber Bell, Bailey Cushman, Deana Dappert, Karli Dowden, Brennan Oder, Kaelen Redden, Michelle Young