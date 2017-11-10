OSU Extension offers Money Management Workshop

OSU Extension in Champaign County is offering a free Money Management Workshop designed to help individuals and families increase financial stability by learning to use a spending plan to save money and reduce debt. Topics include goal-setting, credit report management and financial record organization. Classes will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 and 14 in the FCFC Office at 312 Patrick Ave.

Contact Alisha Barton at 937-440-3945 or Missy Usher at 937-652-2645 to register. Seating is limited.

Submitted story

Submitted by OSU Extension, Champaign County.

Submitted by OSU Extension, Champaign County.