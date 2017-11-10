Madison-Champaign ESC seeks 2 board members

The Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center is seeking people interested in filling two vacancies on the ESC Governing Board. Both positions start in January 2018. One position requires the individual to be a resident of one of the local school districts in Madison County (Jefferson, Jonathan Alder, or Madison-Plains). The other position requires the individual to be a resident of one of the local school districts in either Madison County or Champaign County (Graham, Triad, West Liberty-Salem, Jefferson, Jonathan Alder, or Madison-Plains).

Other qualifications can be found in the Ohio Revised Code, Sections 3313.01 and 3313.13.

Anyone wishing to join the board is asked to send a letter of interest and a current resume by close of the business day on Nov. 20 to:

Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center

Attn: Matthew Ketcham, Treasurer

2200 S. US Highway 68

Urbana, Ohio 43078

For information regarding the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center, contact Matthew Ketcham at 937-484-1557 or visit www.mccesc.org.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center.

Submitted by the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center.